Supervisors discuss state of OCH Regional Medical Center

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – County and hospital leaders met to hear the state of OCH Regional Medical Center.

No information was released from the executive session, where the report was given.

However, supervisors did give some indications as to why they want to look at whether the county should stay in the healthcare business.

Within a matter of minutes, the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors closed a Monday morning meeting to the public.

In the executive session, they heard about the finances of OCH Regional Medical Center and other issues impacting the facility.

“What we are hoping for is to make sure that we have quality health care in Oktibbeha County at a growing health care facility,” said District 3 Supervisor and Board President Marvell Howard.

“I guess the good thing about it is, is that we can rock on like we are rocking now forever, and I think there is no secret to some of the challenges and some of the threats, but there’s also no secret in my opinion to some of the opportunities,” said District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer.

Some of those challenges are similar to what other hospitals have faced, from staffing issues to losing money and services.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said “We can confirm that OCH doesn’t have a trauma designation.”

The hospital said it was moved from a Level III trauma facility to a Level IV. OCH is working to correct the issue.

OCH can provide basic trauma care to stabilize the patients before transferring them to another facility. Some patients would not go to the hospital at all.

“It is true that the hospital has had some struggles and difficulties from a financial standpoint, and those struggles are not sustainable,” said Howard.

“With the right partner, we can do some really substantial and significant things in health care, because right now the county is not in the position to be the kind of partner that OCH regional really needs for them to reach their their potential,” said Trainer.

The hospital has received some grant and Medicare funding. Howard said that is not a long-term solution or impact.

“It has allowed them to be able to function a little bit. Those are some unknown factors, but you know those are factors that can’t be really considered in the continued success of the hospital. So, we will have to go based on the history of the hospital,” said Howard.

County leaders said they want a hospital that is growing as fast as the community to meet its needs.

Oktibbeha County residents voted down a possible sale of the hospital nearly seven years ago.

It seems the political winds have moved but the public will still get a voice.

“Just have one public hearing for the public to be able to come and ask questions and receive as much information as they possibly can. Upon the end of that public meeting, then the board will decide whether they’re gonna vote to move forward with a sale or if we are going to do some sort of lease agreement,” said Howard.

“We just see there’s a lot of potential and perhaps a potential transaction and so we are wanting to make sure we get all of the information,” said Trainer.

The public hearing on the resolution to sell the hospital will be on September 19 at the Oktibbeah County Courthouse. It begins at 5:30 p.m.

OCH released the following statement:

“OCH Regional Medical Center has been a cornerstone of healthcare in our community for decades, providing compassionate and top-tier medical care to our friends and neighbors. While the Board of Supervisors has made the decision to move forward with steps regarding the sale of OCH, our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care remains. Regardless of the outcomes, we are dedicated to continuing our mission of serving the people of Starkville and beyond with the same level of excellence and care that they have come to trust.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X