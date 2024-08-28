Supervisors move forward with new jail plans in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County Supervisors have voted to move ahead with plans for a new jail and justice center.

The four to one vote follows two meetings with the public about possible plans for the new justice complex. Pryor Morrow Architects will report to the board on a monthly basis as specific plans for the complex, which will include a jail with more than 500 beds, office space, a morgue and new kitchen.

Pryor Morrow will design the facility, while Century Construction will advise in the construction process. Board president Wesley Webb said the process is in the early stages and it is premature to give any timelines on construction.

District Four Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy was the sole vote against plans to move forward with the project.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X