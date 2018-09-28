Some Surprising Businesses Seeing Surge Ahead of Bulldog Bash

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – Starkville is hustling and bustling with fans and visitors for a big game this weekend.

“On a regular day I normally do 10, 15 heads a day,”said Court Side Barber Shop Owner Larry Tate.

With Bulldog Bash gearing up in the area local barber shops and nail salons are working double time to work everyone in.

“Yes it does it picks up tremendously with the weekend being Bulldog Bash. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday is crazy especially with the students,”said Tate.

“I’ve seen new faces because I think people want to look nice for the event coming up,”ND Nails Lucianna Tung.

Tate says his business this week has doubled and the weekend is just getting started.

“A lot of kids, students, and kids double back and they might have come earlier and want to come back and get freshened up. Maybe get a line or something and get ready for the weekend,”said Tate.

Hilary Crowley is the owner of Salon 28 and she says football season brings a lot of out of town clients right in the doors.

“though out the year all five stylist have a pretty good local base clientele. Then in the Fall it just steps it up a notch with the students here. We get busier with walk-ins and especially game day we have lots of clients who come from out of town to get their hair done,”said Crowley.

Bobby Jordan’s barber and style shop is in the Friendly City. He says when there’s a big event in the area his shop sees an increase every time.

It’s going to be a new face I pretty much know a lot of people in the area so I recognize a new phase and I usually ask them why they’re here what they’re doing visiting so we get quite a few people from Starkville when they come into town,”said Jordan.

The shop owners tell me when weekends like this come up it’s important to book early.