Suspect in custody after second high speed chase in one week

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police announce they’ve got a repeat offender on their hands.

Last week a suspect lead TPD on a brief chase that was eventually called off for speed and safety concerns.

Monday, police attempted to stop a vehicle on South Veterans Blvd that matched the vehicle description from the chase last week.

The car refused to stop and lead police on another chase from Tupelo to east Lee County.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The suspect was then transported to NMMC by ambulance, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is on-going.

