Swimming safety: Lifeguard gives tips to help save lives

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Recent drownings across the state are putting the focus on water safety

Knowing how to swim is one way to keep yourself safe.

It’s also good to know how to help someone else if you see them struggling.

Summer is on the way, and school is almost out.

With more free time and warmer weather, swimming becomes an appealing option to cool off.

But before you take a dip in the pool or the river, the Columbus YMCA advises knowing the basics of how to swim.

“If you could just at least see your capability, that would be the best thing that you could do, you know 1 to roughly 3 swim lessons will at least give you an idea, so if you did find yourself drowning, you would have at least some basic instincts to help you persevere through it,” said Stephanie Gonzalez, a YMCA lifeguard.

Gonzalez encourages being mindful of where you’re swimming, knowing the depth and the currents.

“If you do not know how to swim, it’s best just to avoid deeper water, and then just be very apparent if you’re in open water, which just means not a swimming pool, and that there are under currents. Anything can take you under, even if it’s hip deep. You think you’re safe, but if a current underneath takes you, I mean you can be swept up pretty easily,” said Gonzalez.

Wearing a life jacket and not swimming alone are also good strategies if you are not a strong swimmer.

The American Red Cross agreed that two is better than one when hitting the water.

“You can have a cardiac incident, you could have a muscle cramp, you could run into dangerous marine wildlife or even a wildlife or even a reptile. So, it’s important to have someone else there to keep an eye on you,” said David Rauch, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

Gonzalez said always stay close to the kids in the water.

“Make sure that as the adult, you keep your child within arm’s reach at all times. Not just ‘Oh, I can see them across the way’ cause drowning takes seconds,” said Gonzalez.

If you see someone drowning but you can’t swim, the experts advise calling for help or assisting them from a safe place.

“If you do have some skill level, or you are able to stay on the dock or on shore on the pool deck, then you can reach out as far as you can with your arm. You can even completely extend your leg out. If you have a rope, a pool noodle, just anything to get them that extra extension,” said Gonzalez.

If anything escalates, call 911.

And if you find yourself going down, do your best to jump, doggy paddle, or move to more shallow water.

You can contact your local YMCA at (662)328-7696, or download the Red Cross Swim app for more tips on water safety or swim lessons.

