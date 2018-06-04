COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A group is tackling trash in Downtown Columbus.

This weekend, team members from International Paper’s Columbus Mill went more than 30 blocks in the city’s downtown picking up trash.

- Advertisement -

Even better, it was a joint effort with the Annual Island Paddle Fest happening down at the Riverwalk this past weekend.

The proceeds from that goes to the Lowndes County Imagination Library that gives one free book per month to a child under the age of 5 in the county.

Over 20 bags of garbage was collected by the end of Saturday morning.