Tailgating is more than food…it’s a tradition

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- When sporting events roll into town, many people head out to the stadium for some tailgating.

Self-proclaimed chefs throw everything on the grill from hamburger to hotdogs, and you can’t forget the chips.

- Advertisement -

Mississippi State’s NCAA Super Regional baseball game is Saturday night, and a few fans turned up early to cook some pregame meals.

While food can be the main reason tail-gating happens, a few tailgaters told me sometimes it’s more than the food… it’s tradition.

When football and baseball come to Mississippi State– tailgaters aren’t far behind.

For some, tail-gating means food, drinks, and spending time with people.

But for Denis Everett…it’s a tradition.

” We just had a lot of good times out here, back in the old days,” said Everett.

Everett has attended Mississippi State’s baseball games since 1976 when he was a student.

He says him and his friends would eat in left-field lounge and watch the game together.

” It was our winning tradition,” said Everett.

To carry out that tradition, Everett and his friends set up a grill and cheer on his fellow Bulldogs before every baseball game.

” It’s meeting people like this and friends and family and getting to know people and the comradery of the ball game,” said Everett.

For many, it’s a place to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.

” This group behind me we’re from all over the state, and that’s how we all met ten years ago was tail-gating, so this is kind of a reunion we all get together,” said tailgater Chuck Cariker.

Mississippi State will play at Dudy Noble Field on Saturday at 7 p.m.