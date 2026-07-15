Takes A Village honors loved ones with annual Back-2-School Bash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Over the weekend, the local non-profit Takes A Village hosted its 6th annual “Back-2-School Bash” at the Columbus Fairgrounds.

With donations from Sparklight, the non-profit gave away around 700 backpacks filled with school supplies to the community on Sunday, July 14.

Rickey Harris founded “Takes A Village”, also known as TAV in 2021 in honor of his late nephew Antaves R. Harris Petty, who died in a tragic car accident in 2017.

And at the event, there were jumpers, free food, and raffle prizes for the participants, including 4K TVs and projectors.

This year, the team also paid homage to a TAV member who recently passed in May — Eric “Teezy” Thomas.

“(Teezy) was a long lost brother for us, and this event is just about coming together more and everything… It takes a village. I just all want us to come as one and help the community,” said TAV member Randy Randle. “You never know when a loved one may go… We just trying to help the community back where it needs to be.”

“This is for people in need and also for parents that just don’t have time to get stuff, come out here. Life’s a lot to deal with. Parents have to worry about bills food, car, gas. If we can take one thing off their plate, bookbags, school supplies … to me, I feel like that’s a blessing,” said Harris.

The event also had vendors this year.

Harris said the team plans to grow the TAV Back-to-school Bash each year and continue to reach more people.

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