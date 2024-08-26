Talks of OCH finances on agenda for Oktibbeha Co. Supervisors

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There will soon be an update on where OCH Regional Medical Center stands and possibly its future.

Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors is meeting to hear a presentation from consultants about the financial position of the hospital, its current state of care, and legal options available.

Legally, a viability study has to be done when considering selling or leasing the hospital.

County leaders are expected to learn about the long-term viability of keeping the hospital county-owned. they will also learn what possible options there are to lease or sell the facility.

These options have been discussed before but supervisors opted to keep the hospital.

Our sources said a number of hospital services including nursing are outsourced, OCH has lost money, employees, and patients.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed OCH no longer has a trauma status. This means OCH can stabilize patients, but any trauma services would be treated at a different medical facility.

An OCH spokesperson said despite what the state Department of Health told WCBI, OCH was moved to a Level IV designation instead of a Level III. And that the hospital is also working to make corrective actions to regain its Level III status.

The results and discussions of this meeting on August 26 will lead to a public hearing at a later date.

