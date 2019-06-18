Task force targets human trafficking in Northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A partnership involving local, state and federal law enforcement has been formed to combat human trafficking in Northeast Mississippi.

As executive director for Mississippi’s Center for Violence Prevention, Sandy Middleton works with victims of human trafficking.

She said the cases are complex and call for cooperation among all levels of law enforcement and victim service providers.

“If law enforcement encounters a victim but they don’t have anywhere to take that victim, or any tools, to offer that victim, any services, it’s difficult to make a case and with the same token, we can find victims all day long, but until we’re able to stop that behavior and stop that crime then we can’t move forward either,” said Middleton.

Officers from across the region will work together, share information and resources to protect victims, prosecute offenders and prevent human trafficking.

No matter the city or county, officers said human trafficking, and its impact is felt in Northeast Mississippi.

“If you have just one case, it’s too much, but it’s something being brought to the forefront and we’re grateful to be part of this task force,” said Chief Deputy Curtis Knight, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s everywhere, and again, the public is generally naive to the fact that such things go on right here at our doorstep, our goal is to, like Barney said, ‘nip this in the bud.’ hopefully we can do that through this task force,” said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.

The Center for Violence Prevention will hold education and awareness events for task force members and others involved in the fight to stop human trafficking.

There are now four task forces across Mississippi targeting offenders and providing help for victims of human trafficking.