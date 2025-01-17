Tax accountant explains how to recover important document

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Whether it’s a tornado or a fire if your home is destroyed, chances are so are many of your important documents.

“It is really sad,” said Brenda Martin, Owner of M&M Tax Services. “And it is a lot when you lose everything.”

Brenda Martin owns M&M Tax Services.

She said the first place to start is replacing any forms of identification, Social Security card, Passports, and, of course, your driver’s license.

“They will need to go through the driver’s license place,” said Martin. “And there will be a lot of other stuff that you will have to backtrack if your house burns up.”

Your next step should be to replace things like your W2s.

Martin also said you should be sure to contact your tax agency so that you have all the proper paperwork to be able to file your taxes

“If they use a tax company, they need to go to that tax company and get a copy of it,” said Martin. “If they did it themselves, they need to go and try and get a transcript. The transcript will have everything that you filed from deductions and everything.”

“Another way you can do it is, you will have to go online and set up an online account,” said Martin. “Either one of those would be a good thing to do.”

Failing to do these things could cause you even more headaches, especially on tax deadline day.

“If you do not file your taxes,” said Martin. “You can be stuck with a fine saying “failure to file”, and then you will be getting penalties.”

Martin also said you should fill out a 4506 form to get a copy of your actual tax form from the IRS.

