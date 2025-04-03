Tax professional explains importance of reputable sources

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the AARP, from the beginning of tax season to the end of February of this year, the IRS suspected potential identity fraud in more than 1.9 million tax returns with refunds totaling about $16.5 billion.

“Trying to save a few dollars will hurt you sometime in the long run.” said Jessica Martin-Nicholson, Office Manager at M&M Tax Services. You are trying to save a few dollars for your taxes, but at the end and in another two or three years, you could end up with a big, huge bill with interest and penalties on it.”

“My advice if you are self-employed is to get someone who knows what they are doing,” said Kimble Bouyer, has taxes done by professionals. “And make sure they are a reputable tax profession.”

Jessica Martin- Nicholson of M & M Tax Services said you should not be so quick to give out your information online or over the phone, and there are a few things you should check, when it comes to trusting someone to file your taxes.

“Make sure they are knowledgeable about their taxes,” said Martin-Nicholson. “They are explaining to you about your business and personal taxes.”

Kimble Bouyer knows all too well about trouble with taxes.

“I tried to do taxes myself, and you should not do that,” said Bouyer. “Get someone to do your taxes for you, there are so many intricacies and things you need to know about tax law, and you cannot possibly know them all yourself.”

Bouyer said not filing his taxes properly while trying to do it on his own, caused trouble with the I.R.S., and it caused him to lose money on his business.

“It made me work a lot harder than I needed to,” said Bouyer. “And it just puts an added strain on you because nobody wants the I.R.S on their back.”

The tax deadline day for this year is Monday April 15.

