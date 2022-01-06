TCU RB and 5-star recruit Zach Evans commits to Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin always takes pride in how well Ole Miss has been able to run the football. With Matt Corral, Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, there’s 2,029 yards to replace from 2021.

Kiffin is on his way to doing that. TCU running back Zach Evans committed to Ole Miss on Thursday morning. The former 5-star recruit had 648 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in six games this season for the Horned Frogs and averaged 7 yards per carry. He has three years of eligibility remaining.