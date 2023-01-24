Teachers in Lee County learn how to incorporate arts into teaching tools

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Teachers from across Tupelo and Lee County spent their day learning how to teach a variety of subjects using art.

The Mississippi Arts Commission held a seminar called “Reboot” at the Link Centre. The goal is to show teachers how to integrate the arts as teaching tools.

Teachers took part in workshops, which included hands-on activities, to show different ways arts can be integrated into the classroom at all grade levels.

“I’m hoping teachers leave with an energy and excitement for bringing arts into their academic content and learning. Students are more engaged in this manner and love learning. It just makes learning fun, why shouldn’t things be fun, so that’s what we’re hoping, that they pick up new skills they can take back into the classroom with them,” said Charlotte Smelser, MAC.

Teachers from Tupelo schools and Saltillo schools attended today’s seminar. The Mississippi Arts Commission is hosting a “Reboot” conference Friday in Ridgeland for teachers in the southern part of the state.

