Teachers Making Last Minute Preparations For Upcoming School Year

SHANNON, MISS. (WCBI) -The hallways at Shannon High School may be empty, but there’s a lot of activity inside classrooms.

“I think my room is about 95 percent ready,” said Jim Smallwood, who teaches U S History at Shannon High School. This will be his third year at the Lee County School and he says the start of each school year is an exciting time.

“I get brand new students that most of them, I have never met before and I’m really excited to not only deliver the instruction, as far as United States History, but also to meet them and make those connections with students,” Smallwood said.

Across the hall, Brandie Holt is putting finishing touches on a map of the United States. She also teaches U S History, and collaborates with Mr Smallwood. They both teach the same materials, but with their unique personalities and approaches.

“It works well, we balance each other out, he has one idea, I have another idea and we compromise what would be best for our kids. We present it a little differently, I get a little long winded, whereas he has good stories that I don’t have from experience,” Holt said.

Teachers also learn about new regulations and requirements, while also having classroom prep time. Educators say they want to help students be successful in the classroom and in the real world.

“I love the kids, no matter what, I’m here for them, whatever they need, whether it’s U S History, or just someone they need to talk to,” Holt said.

“I wanted to make a difference in something. God led me toward being with kids, and from that point on, when I started teaching, it’s been so rewarding,” Smallwood said.

Teachers also look forward to a new school year because they get to reconnect with their colleagues and friends.

Students at Shannon High School will be on campus Monday morning.