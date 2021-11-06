Techbyte 110521

Sections
News
Local News
State News
Mississippi News
Alabama News
National/World News
Coronavirus Information
Crime
MidMorning with Aundrea
WCBI Sunrise Saturday
Special Guests
Birthday Bunch
Area Closings
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
The EndZone
Top 5 Plays of the Week
Student Athlete of the Month
Player of the Week
2021 High School Football Tour
Weather
Latest Forecast
Accuweather Forecast
Interactive Radar & Alerts
Severe Weather Center
Local River Forecast
ALFA Skycam Network
WCBI Weather Radios
WCBI Weather School
Weather Whys
Weather Safety Information
Weather Fur-Cast
Our Changing Planet
Features
WCBI Special Shows
Behind the Screen
Holiday Cooking with the Ladies of WCBI
Holiday Shopping with WCBI
WCBI Special Shows
Back in 2
CBS Livefeed
Get Fit Friday
Health Talk with Baptist
Hooked on Science
JTS Mortgage Minute
Mom to Mom
Mr. Food
On the Beat
One Day in April
Uncorked with Bobbie Burgess
All Videos
Contests
Teacher of the Month
MSU Ticket Giveaway!
2021 Viewer’s Choice Awards
Contest Rules
Contest Terms of Service
Contest Privacy Statement
Community
Pets Page
In The Kitchen
Work Now Initiative
WCBI Experts
WCBI Medical Expert
Hosford Legal Line
WCBI CW4 Health Experts
S.T.E.M. Spotlight of the Week
Local Steals & Deals
Senior Expo 2021
Local Events
Deals
Holiday Deals
Click & Save Coupons!
Find A Job
Station
CW TV Shows
Video Services of WCBI
About WCBI-TV
What’s On
Meet the WCBI Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Mobile
Employment
Intern With Us
WCBI Over The Air Antenna Viewers Only
FCC Reports
Coronavirus
WCBI live
About
Connect With Us
Home - WCBI TV | Your News Leader
Search
News
Local News
State News
Mississippi News
Alabama News
National/World News
Coronavirus Information
Crime
MidMorning with Aundrea
WCBI Sunrise Saturday
Special Guests
Birthday Bunch
Area Closings
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
The EndZone
Top 5 Plays of the Week
Student Athlete of the Month
Player of the Week
2021 High School Football Tour
Weather
Latest Forecast
Accuweather Forecast
Interactive Radar & Alerts
Severe Weather Center
Local River Forecast
ALFA Skycam Network
WCBI Weather Radios
WCBI Weather School
Weather Whys
Weather Safety Information
Weather Fur-Cast
Our Changing Planet
Features
WCBI Special Shows
Behind the Screen
Holiday Cooking with the Ladies of WCBI
Holiday Shopping with WCBI
WCBI Special Shows
Back in 2
CBS Livefeed
Get Fit Friday
Health Talk with Baptist
Hooked on Science
JTS Mortgage Minute
Mom to Mom
Mr. Food
On the Beat
One Day in April
Uncorked with Bobbie Burgess
All Videos
Contests
Teacher of the Month
MSU Ticket Giveaway!
2021 Viewer’s Choice Awards
Contest Rules
Contest Terms of Service
Contest Privacy Statement
Community
Pets Page
In The Kitchen
Work Now Initiative
WCBI Experts
WCBI Medical Expert
Hosford Legal Line
WCBI CW4 Health Experts
S.T.E.M. Spotlight of the Week
Local Steals & Deals
Senior Expo 2021
Local Events
Deals
Holiday Deals
Click & Save Coupons!
Find A Job
Station
CW TV Shows
Video Services of WCBI
About WCBI-TV
What’s On
Meet the WCBI Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Mobile
Employment
Intern With Us
WCBI Over The Air Antenna Viewers Only
FCC Reports
Coronavirus
WCBI live
Techbyte 110521
November 5, 2021
Jordan West
,
Tags
:
technology
Facebook
Pinterest
Twitter
Linkedin
Related
WCBI EndZone: Week 11
Houston football player found dead
Gov. Reeves and AG Lynn Fitch going after the Biden administration with a new lawsuit
Clay county standoff raises concerns over suspects with mentally illness
Advertisement
Most Read
Columbus police searching for killer after man found dead in his car
November 1, 2021
Stand-off with law enforcement ends in Cedar Bluff Comm., one deputy injured
November 4, 2021
Mother and daughter are dead after a late morning car crash in Monroe Co.
November 4, 2021
A man was found dead in a vehicle across from a school in Columbus
November 1, 2021
Close
Share
Toggle Fullscreen
Zoom in/out
Previous
Next