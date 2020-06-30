Teen Arrested In Monroe County Shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – A shooting leaves one person injured and an Amory teen in jail.

Garret Parham,18, is charged with five counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says the incident happened late Sunday night on Highway 278, east of Amory.

Deputies are still trying to determine what led up to the gunfire.

Crook tells WCBI the incident happened at the end of a driveway.

The shooting victim has been treated and released from a Memphis hospital.

Parham’s bond was set at $250,000.