WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a teen in Winona is due in court.

Markevion Merritt, 16, is expected to face a judge, Tuesday afternoon.

Merritt was arrested Saturday, after a warrant was issued for his arrest Friday.

The teen faces a murder charge, and will be tried as an adult, in connection with the death of 16-year-old Ty’quarruis Hardimon.

Merritt’s bond was set at $500,000.