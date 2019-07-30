Teen injured in suspected road rage incident

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A teen received a head injury after a brick was thrown through his windshield in a suspected road rage incident.

The incident happened Monday night when the teen was driving on the Natchez Trace Parkway, near the Highway 6 overpass in Tupelo.

The teen has a large cut on the top of his head, but does not have any serious injuries.

The suspect was driving a tan or gray late 1990’s or early 2000’s sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Natchez Trace emergency line at 1-800-300-PARK.