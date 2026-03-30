Teen to face trial after a crash kills two and injures two in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County teenager will face trial for a car crash that left two dead and two others injured.

A Noxubee County Grand Jury indicted Jeremiah Jackson on two counts of Second Degree Murder.

The charges stem from a February 2025 crash that killed Johnriya Price and Kennedy Hopkins, Junior.

Jackson was reported to be the driver of a Dodge Challenger carrying two passengers, including Hopkins, that collided with a Honda Accord driven by Price.

Price was killed at the scene. Hopkins died from his injuries at UMMC in Jackson.

In the indictment, the grand jurors say there was no premeditation, but Jackson’s actions, driving the car at excessive speeds in a populated area, were “An act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved heart, regardless of human life.”

A trial date has not been set.

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