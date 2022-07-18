Teenager arrested and charged for alleged possession of meth

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lee County Sheriff’s Department make a drug arrest of a teenager last week.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Deputies arrived in the Auburn area of Lee County on a service call when they found 19-year-old Katrina Hickman. Hickman had several warrants for her arrest during the incident.

Law enforcement of methamphetamine in Hickman’s possession when she was being booked.

Hickman is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.