Teenager faces a burglary charge in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) 19-year-old Bobby Darnelle Gilleyen III, of Dan Taylor Rd near Aberdeen, was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building- Lackey Gas and Go at Hwy 45 and Lackey Rd.

The business was burglarized on Thursday, May 29, after closing.

The suspect arrived on a bicycle and used a large piece of concrete to break the glass and enter the store.

Witnesses from the community were able to help Investigators and identify Gilleyen, and they also helped track down his location.

A patrol deputy working the case was able to make contact with Gilleyen at 2:20 am on June 6, while the suspect was out riding his bicycle on Old Columbus Road.

The arrest was made without incident, and bond has not yet been set.

