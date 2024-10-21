Temperatures climb into 80s for late October

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will be trending above average the entire week as sunshine continues.

MONDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine with highs eclipsing the 80 degree mark by afternoon with light easterly winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: We’ll cool down efficiently into the 40s under a clear sky.

REST OF WEEK: Cruise control, warm weather is the story! Highs each day will be in the middle 80s, with the warmest days coming Thursday and Friday ahead of a weekend front. Right now, said front looks to move through Saturday with limited to no fanfare. Highs will drop into the 70s Sunday.