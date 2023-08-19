Temperatures Climbing, Even Hotter Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A big ridge of high pressure is setting up over most of the US. As the ridge strengthens and sits overhead, we’re going to dry out, and temperatures are going to soar!

TONIGHT: A few clouds and calm conditions. Low near 69°.

SUNDAY: Another very hot day. We’ll have lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index between 100-105°.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and dry. Expect a good amount of sun each day. We’ll reach the upper 90s on Monday, then possibly hit 100° for the first time on Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be near 100° on Wednesday and Thursday as well. The heat dome will finally begin to weaken on Friday, and we’ll get a break from the triple-digit heat next weekend.

TROPICS: There’s a lot going on out in the Atlantic right now. It’s safe to say that we’re approaching peak hurricane season. Yes, there is a chance that something could develop in the Gulf next week and move west toward Texas. At this point, we don’t expect any of these disturbances to impact the Mississippi or Alabama coasts. We’ll keep you posted!