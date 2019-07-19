Temperatures top 100 degrees from central U.S. to East Coast

Why overnight temperatures make U.S. heat wave even more excruciating Heat wave fast facts: Up to 195 million people could be affected from the central U.S. to the East Coast.

New Orleans had a heat index of 120 degrees as of 1 p.m. Friday.

New York City officials canceled the Central Park festival Ozy Fest.

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus died from apparent heat stroke in Arkansas. A dangerous heat wave is sweeping through large parts the central and eastern U.S. that could affect up to 195 million people. Heat indexes of over 100 degrees were already recorded from Miami to Minneapolis on Friday. - Advertisement - Parts of the upper Midwest and along the East Coast facing temperatures that feel like 110 degrees. The National Weather Service said about 120 record-high minimum temperatures could be set — meaning there will barely be any relief at night. Trending News The heat wave turned deadly in Arkansas, with former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus dying from what officials said was apparent heat stroke.

Ozy Fest canceled in New York City Central Park festival Ozy Fest has been canceled due to the heat wave, New York City officials said Friday. “In the case of OZY Fest, we do have in our contract for either rain events or extreme heat events. We do have the right of exercising cancellation if the heat index exceeds 105 [degrees],” NYC Park Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver said in a statement Friday. “We determined for both days, as we got updated information, that was going to be the case. The festival advertised John Legend, Trevor Noah, Miguel, Tove Lo, Alex Rodriguez, Megan Rapinoe, Rachael Ray, Padma Lakshmi, Spike Lee, and 2020 Democratic hopeful Beto O’Rourke as guests.

Ex-NFL player dies of heat stroke Former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus has died in Arkansas of apparent heat stroke, officials said. He was 32. According to Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs, Petrus died Thursday night at a North Little Rock hospital. He says Petrus had worked outside all day at his family shop, and that his cause of death is listed as heat stroke. Petrus was a University of Arkansas walk-on who played alongside Razorback greats Darren McFadden and Felix Jones and later earned all-Southeastern Conference honors. He was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round in 2010 and had a three-year NFL career, winning a Super Bowl with New York in his second season.

NYC beaches and pools to stay open late People enjoy a hot afternoon at the Astoria Pool in the borough of Queens on July 2, 2018 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city’s beaches and pools will stay open later than usual. Olympic-size pools and intermediate-sized outdoor pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beaches will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. As part of the mayor’s executive order, all office buildings 100 feet and taller must set their thermostats to 78 degrees to conserve energy until Sunday night. At a press conference on Friday, de Blasio said this was the first time this has been done. The city’s cooling centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in some cases, there will be extended hours, de Blasio said. The New York City Public Library announced it will open decided to open five additional branches in the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island on Sunday, July 21.