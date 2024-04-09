Tenn-Tom Waterway Development Authority says ‘business is good’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Business on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway is good, even if there are some roadblocks.

That’s part of the message Tenn-Tom Waterway Development Authority Administrator Mitch Mays shared.

Right now, the path to Mobile is blocked in Demopolis, Alabama where the dam there is closed for repairs.

He talked to Columbus Rotarians about the economic development impacts the waterway creates.

In fact, there are specific businesses that would have been located elsewhere without the river.

“Well, you know, I just mentioned Steel Dynamics and Aluminum Dynamics. There’s a multitude of other companies in the area, and Tronox is another big user of the waterway. If it weren’t for the waterway and the availability of it, those companies would not be here,” said Mays.

No timeline has been given on when the Demopolis lock could reopen for barge and recreational traffic.

