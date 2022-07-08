Tennessee Titan and former MSU Bulldog join Starkville mayor in ribbon cutting ceremony

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tennessee Titans defensive tackle and former MSU player Jeffery Simmons is giving young football players a place to practice and play the game.

Simmons joined Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill this morning to cut the ribbon on a new turf field at the Starkville Sportsplex.

The field is a 75-thousand dollar investment that will not only be home to Simmons’ annual football camp, but also a place for local kids to work on their skills.

Simmons says he’s proud to pour into to a place that continues to support him.

“Just by me coming back – giving back – it shows these kids he hasn’t forgotten where he grew up at. He hasn’t forgotten where he played ball at in college. So I think that’s just showing these kids that, you know, it’s bigger than football,” said Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee Titan.

“We are so happy that he is sharing his success and his talent with all these kids that are out here. These are our community kids. He’s inspiring them. He’s inspiring us. He’s inspiring me for sure. I just think it’s awesome and I’m so excited about it,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

The first day of Simmons youth football camp kicked off this morning. The second session will be held Saturday, July 9th.