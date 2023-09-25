Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway remains open for business

MISSISSIPPI/ALABAMA (WCBI) – As the Mississippi River continues to see lower water levels, there could be an impact along the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.

Tenn-Tom Waterway Development Authority Administrator Mitch Mays said the waterway is open for business.

There have been no drops in water levels.

Mays has been told there could be a slight increase in barge traffic due to the lower water levels on the Mississippi.

He told WCBI the development authority has been in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other entities to let them know the waterway remains open with no issues getting to the Gulf of Mexico.

