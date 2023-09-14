Tennessee Valley Authority invests in research to reduce carbon emissions

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is investing in research to cut back on carbon emissions.

The corporation is partnering with TC Energy to jointly invest $1.25 million to study carbon capture technology to reduce emissions at TVA’s natural gas facilities, including the plant in Ackerman, Mississippi.

TVA is exploring a number of options to cut out carbon in its power grid.

The goal of the partnership is to study the cost, technical challenges, and operational impacts.

