CLAY COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) Testimony continues today in a Clay County arson-for-hire trial.

56-year-old Billy Aron of Houston was arrested in August 2016 and charged with second-degree arson.

The fire happened at the West Point Stockyard in November 2015.

In all, four people were arrested in the case.

Investigators say the scheme spanned several counties and involved federal law enforcement.

Testimony started Monday.

The jury could start deliberating tomorrow morning.