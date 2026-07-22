Texas businessman works to lay groundwork for 2028 campaign

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The next Presidential Election is just over two years away, but a Texas businessman is trying to lay the groundwork for a 2028 campaign.

Author, economic commentator, and entrepreneur Thomas Fellows made a stop in Columbus today.

Fellows is eyeing an independent run for the White House and has been traveling across the South building grassroots interest in his possible candidacy.

The 37-year-old author already has ten books to his credit and is working on building an A/I strategy and consulting business.

Fellows has a number of points in his campaign, including education reform that would allow students to better transition from high school to the workforce and economic policies that would help working-class and lower-middle-class families.

Fellows describes himself as a moderate conservative.

“What I’m able to do is, I’m able to make structure over identity arguments, again, because I don’t have to serve the right or the left. And the far right, the right has gone further right than we’ve seen in recent years, and the left has obviously gone further left as well. My political views would be those of a Bill Clinton. I would like to be Bill Clinton 2.0. Obviously not on everything, but certainly politically I would like to be the next Bill Clinton, who had a 66% approval rating when he left office,” said Thomas.

More information about Thomas Fellows can be found at his website thfellows.com.

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