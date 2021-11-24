Thanksgiving cold front brings back the chills

SUNDAY: A slightly warmer end to the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and possibly touching 60. Skies clear out and the dry pattern continues. The low temperatures Sunday night are expected to drop a tad into the high 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Afternoon temperatures will continue to improve into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday. The trend in low temperatures remains stagnant, bottoming out in the mid to high 30s to low 40s. Mostly sunny skies prevail with some partly cloudy skies sprinkled in. No rain chance is expected for the first half of next week.