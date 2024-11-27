Thanksgiving rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying calm but building in the moisture ahead of the line of showers and storms Wednesday night and into our Thanksgiving Thursday. Stay aware of weather conditions during this peak time in travel.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Patchy fog is possible overnight. Other than that, tonight is going to be a relatively calm night. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: The big travel day! Expect clouds to increase through the day, but nearby to regional travel looks fairly dry. A few light sprinkles may be possible across NE MS. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A strong front arrives Wednesday evening and will bring a chance of developing showers and storms closer to midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. A few of these could become locally heavy or strong. There is a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for severe weather in place overnight and into Thursday morning.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Any showers and storms should be moving out by 11 AM. Clouds will be slow to clear. Temperatures will drop quickly, thanks to the Arctic air rushing in behind the front.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Found the colder air again! Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees for the end of the week and through the weekend. The coldest of it holds off until Monday of next week as morning temperatures start out in the middle 20s. Get ready to bundle in multiple layers for the Starkville Christmas Parade.