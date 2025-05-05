The 29th Market Street Festival drew thousands to downtown

The festival brings together the community to enjoy arts and crafts vendors, live music, a car show and so much more.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The sound of music washed over downtown Columbus as the city came together for the 29th annual Market Street Festival.

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for Main Street Columbus, an organization committed to revitalizing downtown.

Julie Royal with Luminarts Entertainment said it feels good to have a place to share her art form.

“People don’t have to do this,” Royal said. “So yeah, you know, it’s got a really great like warm environment feeling to it.”

Leah Donahoo, an attendee, said it’s a great place for the community to come together.

“Everybody’s having a great time,” Donahoo said. “Everybody’s just living life and having fun. And it’s a wonderful place to take your kids to go with the family, walk around, meet people, make connections. It’s a wonderful place.”

Thousands gathered to enjoy the over 200 arts, crafts, and food vendors.

As well as the many interactive events, and live music.

One side stage even gave young artists the opportunity to perform publicly for the first time.

The music is a centerpiece for Josh Gillis, the Market Street Festival assistant music chair.

“That’s near and dear to our heart,” Gillis said. “So we have a music studio here on Catfish Alley. We have a lot of students that are actually playing today.”

Donahoo said one of the bravest thing an artist can do is share their creations with the world.

“To have the courage to actually come out here and present your artwork to hundreds and thousands of people,” Donahoo said. “It’s incredible, it’s really special.”

Krystal Kramer, The Crazy Possum Lady vendor, said sharing local art supports the community.

“Sharing local art is also supporting the local community,” Kramer said.

Gillis said the commitment of Main Street Columbus to revitalizing downtown is huge for small businesses.

“As a small business owner here in downtown, it’s super important because it helps get more foot traffic in the door for local businesses,” Gillis said.

Kramer said downtowns have a certain charm.

“I love going through all the little small towns,” Kramer said. “And thinking about what they once were and how this is where everyone used to come and where everyone used to shop and where everyone once lived. So I think I think that’s why it’s important to keep the history alive.”

Gillis said he’s excited for next years festival, as the 30th anniversary is sure to be a big one.

“Looking forward to next year being the 30th anniversary,” Gillis said. “And maybe we’ll be bigger and better.”

The Market Street Festival has been named a Top 20 Event in the Southeast by Southeast Tourism Society for 20 years.

