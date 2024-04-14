Starkville hosts its annual King Cotton Crawfish Boil

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville held its annual King Cotton Crawfish Boil.

There was unlimited crawfish tasting and live music.

This is an annual fundraiser that the Main Street Association holds for the community.

The annual Crawfish Boil started in 2016.

This is the first year to have the event at the newly renovated Hub Plaza.

The Starkville Main Street Director, Paige Watson, talked about how the preparation was for the event.

“Well, we were scared earlier in the year with knowing about the crawfish crop and the supply and demand,” Watson said. “But, we were able to get everything good to go and I think this is going to be one of the best fundraising years for us.” “So everybody was excited to come out and we had a great committee working on this event. Like I said we had a great turnout.”

Watson said they were able to raise around 20 thousand dollars from the event.

