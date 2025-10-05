The annual little hands big trucks event was held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Horns were honking and lights were flashing in the friendly city early this morning, and this was all a part of the annual little hands big trucks event.

This event gave children an opportunity to get an up-close look inside of some emergency and professional vehicles, and it also gave them a chance to meet the people who operate them.

Some of the trucks in this event were firetrucks, tow trucks, and dump trucks.

Kids also got to take a look inside of a helicopter, and an ambulance.

The Founder of this event Scott Ferguson said was a great way for the community to build a relationship with first responders.

“I think this is fantastic because sometimes the man in the police car can look scary, but he is not scary because they are here to help.” said Ferguson. “So, kids can get up there and meet them face to face and also shake hands with them. This is all a great community relation thing. Being able to meet people from the Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, and Fire Department, so when you need these people for something, they when feel comfortable talking to them.”

“I think it is a great event.” said Daiquon Whitley, volunteer. “I am always down to help the community and the kids especially. As far as community goes, it gives people hopes and opportunity because everyone cannot go to the NBA or NFL.”

“They love this, it is a great experience for them being able to push these buttons and enjoy all these features, and they are excited just as I would be if I was a kid.” said Jurney Mckibben, owner of Champion’s Towing. “This is all for the community, and to let everyone know that we are here for them. It is not just for the money, it is to let kids have fun and let them potentially see something that they want to do when they get older.”

This was the 13th annual little hands big trucks event, and all of the proceeds benefitted the Forge Foundation.

