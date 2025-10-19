The annual “tired of tires” harvest event was held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Keep Columbus Beautiful is trying to do exactly what the name says.

This event is held every October, and it gives Columbus residents a chance to bring in tires and have them disposed at Waste Pro for free.

Citizens were allowed to have up to thirty tires disposed.

The President of “Keep Columbus Beautiful” Lakeysucha Bailey said, this was all to make the streets of Columbus a little cleaner, and to make the city a better place for residents.

“Dumping the tires help keeps the city beautiful because it removes them from the streets, it also reduces areas for rodents to grow, and bugs and snakes and all of those things.” said Bailey. “A clean city is warm and it is inviting, it can also help to increase your property value. If you notice, areas that are cleaner usually sell more homes in that area, and more home buyers produce more revenue for the city.”

Bailey tells WCBI, over 730 tires were disposed at this event, and the “Keep Columbus Beautiful” group is always looking for volunteers.

If you or someone you know would like to volunteer, you can visit the city hall, or the group’s website.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X