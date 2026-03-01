The Assembly church held a food drive

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) The Assembly church held a food drive Saturday morning,

The food drive allowed Columbus residents to receive free meals.

Some of the food at the drive included vegetables, fruit, canned goods, and much more.

Outreach Program Ministry leader Fields Ferguson said this was all to help local families during a time of need.

You have people of all stages of life coming, young and old. ” Said Ferguson. “It is very rewarding to be able to meet people where they are. We are just providing that resource for people who may be falling on a hard time. It is great to see that hope come into their eyes again.”

The Assembly Church holds the food drive every month.

