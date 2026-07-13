The Chase House of Restoration is helping transform lives, one step at a time

Most days, Hester, his wife, and a small staff are busy helping those who want to break free from addiction. The ministry is named after Mason’s late brother, who died in an alcohol related incident. Mason battled addiction for years until he found healing and freedom in Christ.

Two years ago, The Chase House leased the old Southern Mills Motel. It has been transformed into offices, living quarters, and meeting space for men who are enrolled in the program. They live on site and are taken to and from work and other appointments. Mason says the schedule is rigid for a reason.

“You get a system and a schedule, and you work it, stay on top of it. I try to get them out of class around 8 or 9, then we get them up at 5 and get them to work. You have to have consistency, and with that, that will make a person succeed,” Hester said.

Daily bible studies are also part of the program. Pontotoc County Justice Court Judge Scottie Harrison says he sees firsthand how The Chase House is helping transform lives.

‘I have seen it blossom. God has blessed Pontotoc County through Mason; he gave it all to God. God took that addiction, I will never give up on this man again,” Judge Harrison said.

The Chase House also has a women’s division at a separate location. It provides housing, classes, activities, and support for women who want a new beginning. Mason says he wants to be able to do even more for the residents.

“I want to have a vocational skills training, job training, a business that would do good, but also have somewhere for them to go, we have women’s playgrounds, things for the kids, new vehicles, there is always a need, but we are working on it,” Hester said.