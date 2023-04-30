The city of Aberdeen is mourning the loss of a beloved bus driver

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Aberdeen is mourning the loss of a beloved bus driver.

64-year-old Mary Louise Carothers McMillan of Prarie died on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at North Mississippi medical center from injuries after an accident on April 13th.

We reported on April 13, 2023, that a school bus and 18-wheeler had collided on Highway 45 and Lake Lily Road in Prairie.

McMillian was the driver of the bus that was transported to the Tupelo hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Monroe County coroner Alan Gurley said McMillian suddenly died from her injuries.

Aberdeen School District made a social media post saying McMillian is the second bus driver that has died this year.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated this accident.