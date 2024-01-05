Columbus Faces Annexation Crossroads

COLUMBUS, Miss. – “I don’t think this is a good time for the city to be moving forward with annexation.”

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin isn’t the only one who believes annexation isn’t a good option right now.

In fact, there’s a whole Facebook group dedicated to the cause: Lowndes County Residents Against Annexation.

The group posted last week about the cons of becoming part of the city such as restrictions on bonfires, firing a weapon, and loud music.

But one issue tops the list of downsides for many: higher taxes.

“Currently those residents that reside in the county are paying county taxes and they’re paying school taxes”

Michael Slaughter is an attorney with experience in government planning.

He says the annexation will mean additional taxes for those incoming residents.

“When they’re annexed, they will continue to pay those two but also pay city taxes, the ad valorem taxes from the city. So that would be added on to that.”

Those extra taxes do come with some benefits: access to a higher-rated fire station, street repair and construction, and city police protection.

The study, prepared by Bridge and Watson incorporated, reports numbers that suggest the city would be spending more in services than it would be receiving in new tax revenue each year, if the annexation goes through.

“Does this make financial sense?”

“Now the only way that makes sense if the city itself prior to annexation is in sound physical condition where they can absorb that hit or that negative revenue once they annex.”

Slaughter says when municipalities take on more expenses than revenue, usually they have a long term plan to develop the area to generate more wealth.

The public doesn’t know the terms that were discussed since the vote to consider annexation took place behind closed doors.

“Upon recommendation of our city attorney, the discussions that were gonna take place then, would potentially involve litigation. It would be difficult to come out of executive session to make that vote.”

The mayor says he believes in expansion and growth but wants to make one point clear.

“And I wanna say this too, let me say this. I’m not against annexation. I have stated publicly that I feel like that we should do more. We should work to have a strategic plan on the process where we include the officials from the county. I’m cautioning the city about moving too quickly on this.”