The Columbus Mayor’s race is set

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Despite a little confusion with ballots on Tuesday morning, April 1, Columbus voters turned out for Tuesday’s city primaries.

After the votes were counted, Ward 5 City Councilman Stephen Jones emerged with a new title: Democratic Party candidate for Mayor.

He outpolled longtime Lowndes County Supervisor Leroy Brooks 1857 votes to 1506.

Dozens of Jones’s family members and friends attended the vote count, and they were delighted with the outcome.

Jones said that support is one of the most important things he took away from the election

“It was great having my family here; all of my siblings were here too,” said Stephen Jones, Democratic Mayoral Election. “All of my friends and a lot of volunteers were here too. It was great having them here and hearing them cheer me on. It means a lot because we have always had it. My mom and dad always taught us to stick together, and it is great when you can have your family with you. I am just a little boy from the northside of Columbus.”

Jones will face two independent challengers, Darren Leach and Bill Strauss, in June.

