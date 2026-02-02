The Corinth School District will be closed on Monday
CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) Due to the continued impact of the winter storm, the Corinth School District will also be closed on Monday, February 2nd
The School District will have free meal pick-up for all children ages 18 and under on Monday at Corinth Elementary School (1910 Droke Rd.).
Breakfast will be available from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
You are asked to go through the carline for meal pickup at the cafeteria.