The daily COVID-19 case numbers have reached almost 2,000

CLASS 2A | REGION 2
HEAD COACH: Jeff Roberts
Aug 27
Winona
Away
Sept 3
South Pontotoc
Away
Sept 10
Pontotoc
Away
Sept 17
Kosciusko
Home
Sept 24
Union
Home
Oct 1
OPEN
Oct 8
East Webster
Away
Oct 15
Eupora
Home
Oct 22
Bruce
Away
Oct 29
Calhoun City
Home
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627343168-1244e8b1d7a4453f64bb633d55b87b72c113448f_fl9-720p.mp4
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) --...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627312446-7e8891e95bedc3cfed14ab0d445494f2d4359fe7_fl9-720p.mp4
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) - After a rough 2020, this season has the chance to be a good one for the Aberdeen Bulldogs. Last season,...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627080490-fdf737b8ba2788c99d02244646b3b6c8e887774e_fl9-720p.mp4
Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on a contract that includes a signing bonus of $3.65...
