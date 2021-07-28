The daily COVID-19 case numbers have reached almost 2,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi is nearing 2,000.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,875 new cases and six deaths.

653 people are hospitalized with the virus. 199 are in ICU.

The state has reported more than 339,000 cases of the virus and more than 7,500 deaths.