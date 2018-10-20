The Dish: Restaurateur Ed Kane

Restaurant and nightclub entrepreneur Ed Kane started his career close to home, working in his family’s neighborhood bar in Boston. After college, he and his brother Joe bought and renovated an old diner – and that was just the beginning. Kane had a feel for hospitality and an inspired eye for design. His Big Night Entertainment Group now runs 13 venues from top-rated restaurants to spectacular nightclubs and even a high-end bowling alley. One of his latest projects is Boston’s Explorateur. Kane joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss his culinary journey.