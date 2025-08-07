The District Attorney’s Office encourages victims to speak up

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are a victim of a crime, it can often feel lonely.

In some cases, it can be challenging to speak up.

Victims’ testimonies can make an impact in court, from speeding up the criminal judicial process to getting closure for families.

Tina Rogers is the Victims’ Assistance Director for the 16th District Court District Attorney’s Office.

“When a crime is committed against someone, it’s not just against that one person, it’s against the community,” said Rogers.

She supports victims and their families throughout the judicial process.

One way she helps those families achieve justice is by encouraging them to speak up.

“It is very important for victims to cooperate because usually if a person has committed a crime and it’s against someone, we need that victim to come forward and to testify about what happened because it does make it a lot easier if we have to have a trial,” said Rogers.

Having victims’ and witnesses’ testimonies can be essential to prosecutors making their case.

Though the road to prosecution can be long and draining, she wants the families to know they are not alone.

“No matter how difficult it is, we’re there for them. We’re here to support them through the process, no matter if we have to go to court with them. If we just want to call them and let them know the outcome of this case, whatever their desire is, we try to meet them where they’re at,” said Rogers.

Without that testimony, a case can suffer from lack of evidence.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps also encourages the community to get involved.

“We need the victims to cooperate with us and our investigators and also the witnesses. A lot of people don’t want to get involved, but they need to get involved. We need to get who is responsible for a crime and hold him accountable,” said Phelps.

Victims do have the choice to not speak up, but Rogers encourages them to take the stand.

The Mississippi Crime Victims Bill of Rights helps protect them.

“That bill of rights was put in place to ensure that victims of crime are treated with dignity, fairness, and that they get help throughout the criminal justice process,” said Rogers.

Rogers is also certified in grief counseling to help the victims and their families on their journey.

The District Attorney’s Office has a “Survivors Circle” once every quarter to help victims process their grief.

You can contact the DA’s office for more information.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.