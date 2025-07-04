The inaugural Sheriff’s Rodeo is headed to West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Professional rodeo is coming to West Point.

The inaugural Sheriff’s Rodeo is kicking off July 4-5 at the Cattleman’s Stockyard.

The Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m., and kids’ events will be available from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and kids 5 and under get in free.

Rodeo Announcer Matt McGee is in town all the way from Missouri, and he says it’s important to him to preserve the western way of life.

McGee says after over 150 years, the rodeo is still one of the biggest spectator sports in the world, and there is something for all ages.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says they’re expecting a large crowd.

“It’s top cowboys and cowgirls going head to head with some of the most award-winning livestock in all of rodeo,” McGee said. If everybody comes out and they fill up the stands, we’ll thrill all the fans. You’ll see every major event in rodeo: the bareback riding, the saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping, cowgirls in the bull racing and breakaway roping, and then the ever-so-exciting bull riding.”

“We’re always looking for community events,’ Sheriff Scott said. “We always want to involve the public. This event right here is especially geared towards the family, and more especially our smaller kids. We just want them to have somewhere to go, a low-cost event where they can come and have a good time and see some great rodeo action.”

Sheriff Scott says they would like to thank all the sponsors who made this possible.

He hopes to make this an annual event.