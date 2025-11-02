The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office still needs your help finding a missing woman.

Last Sunday marked twenty-three years since Chassity Reed disappeared while visiting Mississippi.

Reed lived in Little Rock, Arkansas at the time of her disappearance.

She made contact with a family member in Greenwood and told them that she was on her way to Scooba.

Reed also mentioned that she may stop by her cousin’s house on her way through Meridian.

She was driving a turquoise 4-door 1998 Ford Contour with Arkansas license plates.

Reed nor her vehicle have been found.

If you have any information about her disappearance, or where she might be, you are asked to contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office.

