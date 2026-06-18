The Lee County Library brings learning to life with ‘Unearth A Story’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It may have been raining outside, but inside the Lee County Library, kids were taking part in a fossil dig and helping build a Roman Villa.

Mr. Rich’s Super Science brought hands-on experiments and demonstrations to the library. It is part of the library’s “Unearth A Story” summer program series.

What are you hoping the kids learn?

‘Just about facts about dinosaurs, and hopefully become scientists in the future, paleontologists, become teachers, and fall in love with science,” said Mr. Richie.

Kinzie Mackey is Assistant Director of Children’s Programs at the library. She says the summer programs are a fun way to get kids, their siblings, and parents to the library.

‘It is our busiest time of year, and we get to show people who don’t always come through the year, what we do,” Mackey said.

Every week, Unearth A Story brings guests to the library, where there are also movies, story times, and other activities.

The target audience at Mr. Rich’s Super Science Show had a blast.

“Well, I do like dinosaurs sometimes. Dinosaurs are fun, Yeah,” said Karson.

Did you learn anything?

“That dinosaurs were way back when and to be brave if you got close to one,” said Emery.

“It is fun to see all the kids participate. And get chased by dinosaurs, yeah. and get chased by dinosaurs,” said Foster.

“My favorite part was people getting chased by dinosaurs,” said William.

‘What was your favorite part?

“Dinosaur chasing people. Did it catch them? “Yes,” said Avereigh.

What did you learn?

“About dinosaurs, and dinosaur bones,” Avereigh said.

The summer programs are not only fun and educational, they are also a way to show young people that the shelves in a library are full of undiscovered adventures.

“Unearth A Story’ summer programs continue through July. For more information, go to the Facebook page for the Lee – Itawamba Library System.

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