The Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a scam

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) The law enforcement agency said, scammers are targeting family members of people who have been booked into the Lee County Adult Jail, pretending to be a bondsperson or jail staff member.

The caller is claiming your family member or friend needs immediate payment to cover fines or fees for their release.

They also may ask for money through PayPal or other online payment methods and may even call back asking for more money for things like DUI classes, bond fees, or community service fees.

Always remember, no deputy or Lee County Sheriff’s Office employee will ever call and request money for an incarcerated person’s release or for any kind of services.

The only ways to submit payments are in person to a jail employee, or through an official bondsperson.

If you ever receive a suspicious call, you are encouraged to hang up and call to verify the information before sending any money.

If you feel like you have been a victim of this scam, you are encouraged to reach out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

